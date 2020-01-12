News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-12 14:22:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Minnesota closes out Michigan 75-67

The Barn was rocking on Sunday
The Barn was rocking on Sunday (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Sunday's affair in The Barn between Minnesota (9-7, 3-3) and Michigan (11-5, 2-3) was expected to be anybody's game. That was what it appeared to be coming down to the close. But after trailing 65-...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}