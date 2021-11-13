Minnesota comes up short to rival Iowa 27-22 on Saturday

The loss drops Minnesota to 6-4 on the season and 4-3 in the Big Ten Conference.

However, when the final horn sounded, the Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 27-22.

Minnesota dominated in every facet of Saturday's game against Iowa. The Gophers outgained Iowa 409 to 277. Minnesota had 23 first downs compared to 12 for Iowa. The Gophers doubled up Iowa in time of possession, 40:19 to 19:41.

Minnesota found themselves in the redzone on three occasions, but had to settle for field goals of 20, 31, and 29-yards from Matthew Trickett.

Trickett's 31-yard make put the Gophers up 13-10 heading into halftime.

Minnesota's lone touchdown in the first half came on a 4th-and-2 attempt in the second quarter when Cole Kramer faked the run and passed to a wide-open Ko Kieft for a 37-yard strike.

Momentum shifted back toward Iowa early in the third quarter when quarterback Alex Padilla connected with senior wide receiver Charlie Jones for a 72-yard touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up 17-13 with 11:51 remaining in the frame.

The Gophers responds with a 11-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard field goal make from Matthew Trickett to cut the Iowa lead to 17-16 with 6:14 remaining in the third.

Iowa blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt by Minnesota's Dragan Kesich to begin the fourth quarter.

They would score on their ensuing drive as Keegan Johnson took an inside screen pass 27-yards for a touchdown to extend Iowa's lead to 24-16.

Later in the fourth, Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan hit a wide-open Chris Autman-Bell down the sidelines for a 68-yard score.

The Gophers would attempt a two-point conversion, but Morgan's pass attempt was tipped and Iowa held onto a 24-22 lead with 5:28 remaining.

With 3:08 remaining, Minnesota was pinned at their own 10-yard line with a chance to put together a game-winning drive.

However, Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg sacked Morgan for a seven-yard loss on 2nd-and-10, pinning the Gophers on their own 3-yard line.

Minnesota would go for it on fourth down, but Morgan's pass that was intended for Michael Brown-Stephens was broken up by Iowa's Matt Hankins.

The Hawkeyes were unable to get into the end zone with the short field, but milked the clock and extend their lead when a 29-yard field goal by Caleb Shudak sailed through the uprights, giving Iowa a 27-22 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The Gophers still had :41 seconds to put together a game-winning drive.

A couple of Morgan completions to Brown-Stephens placed Minnesota at the Iowa 49-yard line. However, on 2nd-and-10 with ten seconds remaining Iowa's Joe Evans created a strip, sack on Morgan which offensive lineman Daniel Faa'lele recovered, but time ran out on the Gophers.

Morgan finished 14-of-30 for 183 yards and one touchdown.

The Gophers got great production from the ground game as Ky Thomas led the way with 29 carries for 129 yards while Mar'keise Irving tallied 80 yards on 17 carries.

Chris Autman-Bell led Minnesota in receiving, hauling in five catches for 109 yards and one score.

Alex Padilla led Iowa in passing, going 11-of-24 for 206 yards and two touchdowns. The Hawkeyes leading receiver was Charlie Jones, who had 106 yards on two catches.

Minnesota will travel to Indiana (2-8, 0-7) on November 20th. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST.