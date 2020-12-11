Minnesota Commit Austin Booker Feeling Confident In His Decision
National signing day is right around the corner, and Minnesota defensive end commit Austin Booker is ready to make things official.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound playmaker has been solid in his commitment since May, and nothing has changed. It has been a completely different process for Booker and all of the 2021 class, but despite not being able to visit in person, his relationship with the staff and comfort levels have continued to get better.
Booker spoke with TGR to talk more about his decision, when he will sign, and more.
