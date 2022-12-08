GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Rivals updated their class of 2023 rankings this week, and Minnesota commit Darius Taylor received a well-deserved bump.

Taylor is fresh off of a giant senior season for Walled Lake Western, where he plays alongside quarterback commit Drew Viotto. Taylor does a lot for Walled Lake Western, but is being recruited as a running back.

In just 11 games, Taylor recorded 2,450 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 268 rushing attempts. He added nearly 300 receiving yards and an additional touchdown on 14 receptions. Not only did those numbers earn him the Most Valuable Player Award and Offensive Player of The Year award for his team, it also earned him a fourth-star on Rivals.

Taylor is now the 11th ranked player in Michigan and the 22nd ranked athlete in the 2023 class.

Schools like Michigan and Indiana have recently jumped in with an offer, but Taylor has stayed firm in his commitment to the Gophers.