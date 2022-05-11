Minnesota Commit Scouting Report: RB Darius Taylor
Looking to restart our scouting report of Minnesota commitments, we pick up where we left off with 2023 running back commitment Darius Taylor. The Walled Lake (MI) native committed to the Gophers b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news