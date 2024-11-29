Minnesota commit taking official visit elsewhere prior to signing day

The Minnesota Golden Gophers could be in danger of losing a commitment before the early signing period next week.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers could be in danger of losing a commitment before the early signing period next week.
A closer look at Minnesota's matchup against Wichita State.
10 Badgers that Minnesota and Minnesota fans will need to keep a close eye on, on Friday afternoon
2026 three-star LB Aaron Thomas recaps his visit to Minnesota
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to snap a two games losing streak on Friday afternoon against Wisconsin.
Jacob Ross discusses his decision to be a Gopher with Gophers Nation guest contributor Zach Smart.
A closer look at Minnesota's matchup against Wichita State.
10 Badgers that Minnesota and Minnesota fans will need to keep a close eye on, on Friday afternoon
2026 three-star LB Aaron Thomas recaps his visit to Minnesota