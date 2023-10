Last week, Gophers Nation caught up with 2024 safety Koi Perich to discuss his recruitment, his commitment to Minnesota, and a new offer from USC.

Perich originally committed to Minnesota back in April, picking the Golden Gophers over rival Wisconsin. At the time, it was a major recruiting win for the Gophers, as Perich seemed to be at times to be potentially leaning towards the Badgers. Either way, the Gophers secured a commitment in April and that commitment has yet to waver.

That being said, the Esko (MN) native's recruitment took an interesting turn earlier this month when future Big Ten program USC came knocking and offered the three-star prospect whose ranked as the second-best prospect in Minnesota.