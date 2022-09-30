The Minnesota Golden Gophers are off to a strong 4-0 start in the 2022 season and are ranked inside the top-25 for the first time since 2020. With such a strong start for PJ Fleck and his program, TGR caught up with various 2023 commits to the program to get their thoughts on the Gophers' hot start. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

"I loved watching the game last weekend! I was fired up to see them go prove that they are an Elite team! I am super excited to join not only because they are playing great and having success, but the players and coaches doing it is outstanding individuals! I can’t wait to watch them play the rest of this season and join the Gophers in the near future!"



"I’m not surprised, I knew this was a really good team, they’re just proving it now!"

"It’s amazing for me to watch how this season is going and not even be surprised, this is exactly the team that coach Fleck told me they would be having this year and it’s looking great so far! It really shows that Fleck will develop us not only as great players on the field but also as great people off the field too. I am really excited to see what this team is capable of doing as this year continues, and I can’t wait to be a part of it next year!"



"very excited for the future holds! 4-0 start to the season is confirming everything i wanted when i committed to this team."

"Not surprise this team is built to pound team down and with tanner throwing the ball as he did a few years ago and the WRs stepping up going to be hard to stop and the Def o man and both sides are deep with talent it’s going to be a great season coach PJ and the coaching staff is on point in all three sides of the ball love watching this team play can’t wait to be apart of it."



"The is an exciting team to watch and I love the balanced offense. I am not surprised by this because Coach Fleck has built a great culture with awesome coaches, leaders, and people. I can’t wait to be part of it. RTB!!"



"Hey! It makes me even happier to go to the U. They're getting the recognition they deserve for putting in the work that they did!"

"Man it feels great to be a gopher right now, I was able to watch snippets of Saturday's game and I’ve always been impressed with them but I feel a new sense of pride especially because of the fact I’ll be a gopher starting this January."

