The University of Minnesota extended head football coach P.J Fleck's contract on Wednesday afternoon, agreeing to a seven-year deal worth $42 million.

"This is all about cultural sustainability," said Fleck in the press statement. "We have talked about that from day one, and this new contract is a commitment to continuing to change our best academically, athletically, socially, and spiritually. It is also a commitment to our elite staff and our tremendous fans. During the last six years, we have been able to do some amazing things at Minnesota, some of which have not been accomplished in more than 115 years. It is a tremendous honor to lead this football program, and our goal is to compete for championships every year. We are so grateful to the Board of Regents, President Joan Gabel, Mark Coyle, and our staff for allowing us to do so. Heather and I and our family love living here and we are excited to continue on this journey with the entire state of Minnesota."

The Gopher Report reached out to Minnesota's 2023 commits and targets to get their thoughts on Fleck's extension.