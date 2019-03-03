Minnesota continuing to probe the 2019 Class
As February turns into March, the focus for college basketball fans everywhere is whether their team can finish the final week of the regular season strong and then turn that into post season gold....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news