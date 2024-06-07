The countdown to the beginning of Minnesota's 2023 season is down to 83 days and today's Minnesota countdown to kickoff player profile, highlights redshirt freshman tight end Sam Peters.

Peters signed with the Gophers as part of their 2022 recruiting class, picking the Gophers over nearly a dozen other offers including Air Force, Army, UMass, Northern Illinois, and Wyoming among others.

The Maple Grove, Minnesota native did not see any playing time as a true freshman in 2023 and will look to earn a role in the tight end rotation this fall.

While Nick Kallerup and Jameson Geers are likely to be the Gophers top two tight ends in terms of snap counts this fall, the No. 3 spot in the Gophers rotation remains open as Peters battles the likes of Pierce Walsh and Nathan Jones this fall camp.