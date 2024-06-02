Minnesota's countdown to kickoff is down to 88 days and today's player spotlight is on true freshman tight end Jacob Simpson. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end signed with the Golden Gophers as part of their 2024 recruiting class, choosing the Gophers over offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.



Despite being a later entrant in his recruitment, the Gophers hosted Simpson for an official visit last June and just two days after that official visit, the Iowa native pulled the trigger, committing to P.J. Fleck and company.





As a senior at Johnston High School, Simpson recorded 42 receptions for 680 yards and 10 touchdowns. He earned Second-Team All-State honors by Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and All-Iowa Football First Team honors by the Des Moines Register.

Entering his first season with the program, Simpson is likely to redshirt in 2024, using the time to develop both on and off the field. Once he sees the field, Simpson provides a major target in the middle of the field who exhibits quality speed, athleticism, and agility.

