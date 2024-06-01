Jones was a two-star prospect in the Gophers' 2022 recruiting class, committing to the program over offers from Abilene Christian, UTSA, and Vanderbilt. Prior to committing to the Gophers on October 26, Jones was committed to Abilene Christian for a short period of time.

The countdown to kickoff until the start of Minnesota's 2024 season is down to 89 days, allowing Gophers Nation to highlight Gophers tight end Nathan Jones .

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end out of Brock, Texas is entering his third year with the Golden Gophers and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Through his first two seasons with the program, Jones has played in one game, making his collegiate debut last season in the Gophers' Quick Lane Bowl matchup against Bowling Green.

Jones this season will be competing for playing time alongside the likes of Pierce Walsh and Sam Peters. The Gophers are likely to look towards Nick Kallerup and Jameson Geers for the majority of the playing time at the tight end but snaps will be available for Jones, Walsh, and Peters.



Minnesota's 2024 season is set to kickoff on Thursday August 29 at Huntington Bank Stadium against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

