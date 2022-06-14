Minnesota DB Garrison Monroe commits to the Gophers
It's another day and another commitment for the Minnesota Golden Gopher football program and their 2023 recruiting class.
On Tuesday evening, Shakopee (MN) defensive back Garrison Monroe committed to the program, giving them 15 commitments in their class.
Monroe has been a name that has been on Minnesota's radar for quite a while now, visiting back in January for one of the program's Junior Days as well as attending the Gophers camp earlier this month on June 5th.
Earlier on Tuesday, Monroe announced he had been offered by the Gophers and just hours later, announced his commitment.
Monroe chose the Gophers over the likes of North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, and South Dakota State. Monroe recorded 23 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups this past season for Shakopee.
He marks the sixth commitment for the Gophers in the four days and the second defensive back/safety to make his commitment in just over the last 24 hours joining Naples (FL) safety Kerry Brown. Also joining the Gophers over the last four days include TE Sam Peters, OT De'Eric Mister, LB Latreveon McCutchin, and LB Karter Menz.
