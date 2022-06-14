Minnesota DB Garrison Monroe commits to the Gophers

It's another day and another commitment for the Minnesota Golden Gopher football program and their 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday evening, Shakopee (MN) defensive back Garrison Monroe committed to the program, giving them 15 commitments in their class.



Monroe has been a name that has been on Minnesota's radar for quite a while now, visiting back in January for one of the program's Junior Days as well as attending the Gophers camp earlier this month on June 5th. Earlier on Tuesday, Monroe announced he had been offered by the Gophers and just hours later, announced his commitment. Monroe chose the Gophers over the likes of North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, and South Dakota State. Monroe recorded 23 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups this past season for Shakopee.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGF5aW5nIEhv44C977iPZSEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Hb3BoZXJGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A R29waGVyRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ29hY2hfRmxlY2s/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0Zs ZWNrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0RD b2xsaW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9EQ29sbGluczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXluZXNfR29waGVy cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF5bmVzX0dvcGhlcnM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9lU19Sb3NzaT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9lU19Sb3NzaTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TYWJlckZvb3RiYWxsMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFNhYmVyRm9vdGJhbGwxNjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEJldHRvbjQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaEJldHRvbjQ0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1J5YW5CdXJuc01OP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSeWFuQnVy bnNNTjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BqMW1FOE9Dc2kiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wajFtRThPQ3NpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdhcnJp c29uIE1vbnJvZSAoQEdhcnJpc29uTW9ucm9lMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HYXJyaXNvbk1vbnJvZTEvc3RhdHVzLzE1MzY4NDYx NDAzNTE2OTI4MDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNCwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK