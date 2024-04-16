Minnesota DB Tariq Watson enters transfer portal
After appearing in all 13 games last season, recording 10 tackles including half a tackle for a loss in the process, Minnesota DB Tariq Watson has entered the transfer portal.
He is the second scholarship player for the Gophers to enter the transfer portal since the portal reopened on Tuesday morning. Walk-on wide receiver Cade Osterman also entered the portal on Monday.
A native of Gretna, Louisiana, Watson signed with the Golden Gophers as part of the 2022 recruiting cycle. As a three-star prospect, Watson committed to the Gophers over Middle Tennessee State, Purdue, Virginia, and West Virginia.
In his career with the Gophers, Watson appeared in 14 games including one game as a true freshman in 2022 in which he recorded two tackles. He finishes his Gophers career with 12 total tackles. Watson also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2023.
