A second Minnesota Golden Gopher has been drafted on Saturday (the third overall) as defensive back Terell Smith was drafted in the fifth round by the Chicago Bears with the 165th overall pick.

Smith was a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class out of Snellville (GA). He committed to the Gophers with over 20+ scholarship offers including Florida, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, and Purdue.

Smith was an immediate contributor at Minnesota in 2018, playing in 11 games and making nine starts as a true freshman. In that season, he recorded 43 tackles, breaking up eight passes and recording his first career interception. It was looking like the beginning of what could be a very special career. However, things don't always go to plan.

The next three seasons would be tough ones for Smith, with inconsistent playing time, injuries, and a lack of production when on the field. In 2019, he would play in nine games but saw a dip in his production just recording nine tackles in the process. The 2020 season was no better for him as he played in just five games and recorded three tackles in the COVID-shortened season. In 2021, an injury would keep him to just 10 games in which he recorded 16 tackles while breaking up two passes and one interception.

This past fall, however, Smith rebounded from the 2021 season in a strong way with his best season. He played and started in all 13 games, recording 38 tackles including 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. He also broke up five passes and brought in two interceptions. His career year would lead to All-Big Ten honorable mention from the Big Ten coaches.

Overall, Smtih played in 48 games for the Gophers, recording 109 tackles, 6.5 tackles fora loss and two sacks while also bringing in four interceptions and 20 pass deflections.