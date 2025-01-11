Minnesota DC Corey Hetherman resigns, to take Miami DC job

Minnesota will have a new defensive coordinator in 2025. On Saturday, defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman resigned from the program and is expected to take the defensive coordinator job with Miami Hurricanes.

Hetherman leaves Minneapolis after just one year with the Gophers.

In his lone year with the program, the Gophers defense went from 26.7 points per game allowed in 2023 under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi to just 16.5 points allowed in 2024, the ninth best in the nation. Minnesota also allowed just over 285 yards per game this last season, among the best totals in the nation.

With Hetherman moving onto Coral Gables, the Gophers are expected to go internal for their next defensive coordinator. One candidate to watch for would be safeties coach Nick Collins. P.J Fleck, could also choose to go the route of having co-defensive coordinators much like the Gophers have on offense in Greg Harbaugh and Matt Simon

