The transfer portal entries keep coming for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program. On Thursday, defensive end Austin Booker announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal once it opens next Monday. The fifth Gopher to announce their intentions to do so since Sunday.

The former three-star recruit out of Indiana just finished his second year on campus with the program and played in six games this fall. In those six games, Booker totaled two tackles including one tackle for a loss.

“I want to thank the University of Minnesota and the coaches for their investment in me and the lessons I have learned,” Booker said in his announcement on Twitter. “With that being said, I am officially entering the transfer portal.”