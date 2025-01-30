Minnesota DE Danny Striggow a late addition to Senior Bowl roster

The Long Lake, Minnesota native told ESPN that he received a call late on Wednesday night, asking if he wanted to make the last-minute trip to Mobile to take part in the final practices of the week.

A fourth Minnesota Golden Gopher is now competing at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. On Thursday, Gophers defensive end / RUSH end Danny Striggow was a late addition to the senior bowl.

As he arrived on the field, ESPN's Matt Berry greeted Striggow to learn more about his trip to Mobile.

Striggow told Bery that he received a call at 11:00 p.m. CT and then took a pair of flights to Mobile, one from Minneapolis to Atlanta and one from Atlanta to Mobile, before making his way to the field.

Not knowing any of the schemes of the American defense, Striggow warmed up (likely got a quick run down from an assistant) and jumped right into action with the defense.

"Come in here and play ball," Striggow told Berry about his mindset arriving in Mobile. The ESPN commentators were applauding Striggow throughout their short feature of him in the middle of practicing, "That's football in a nutshell," Berry said. "Football guy."

Striggow this season recorded a career-high 52 tackles for the Gophers while also recording five sacks, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. For his career, the Minnesota native played in 52 games, recording 124 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks.