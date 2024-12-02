Minnesota DE Hayden Schwartz to enter transfer portal

Another Minnesota Golden Gopher has entered the transfer portal. The latest addition is Gophers defense end Hayden Schwartz.

The Jacksonville, Florida native was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. After initially being committed to play at Nebraska, Schwartz committed to the Gophers in December of 2021. He also held offers from Boston College, Coastal Carolina, UConn, and Duke.

In his three seasons with the Gophers, Schwartz played in two games and did not record any stats. He notably missed the back half of the 2023 season with an injury after not playing in the program's first seven games.

"I would like to thank the University of Minnesota for the opportunities they have given me these past few years," Schwartz said in a statement on Twitter. "After talking with my family and those close to me, I have to decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining."