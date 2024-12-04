Minnesota DE Jah Joyner accepts Senior Bowl invite

Top Minnesota defensive end Jah Joyner's career as a Golden Gopher appears to be in its final days. On Wednesday, the Connecticut native accepted an invite to the 2025 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Joyner is finishing up his fifth year with the Gophers, playing in 43 games through those five seasons, totaling 66 tackles including 18 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. He also had nine pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

The 2025 Senior Bowl is set to take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. CT and will be nationally televised on the NFL Network.



