A errand pass by Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf intended for Keontez Lewis sailed out of the end zone as time expired sealed a 23-16 win for Minnesota on Saturday in the annual Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

The win marked the first time Minnesota had defeated Wisconsin in back-to-back seasons since 1993-94.

Wisconsin had a shot to tie the game, set up with a first-and-five at the Minnesota five-yard line with around 30 seconds remaining. However, a calamity of Badger errors that included a holding penalty followed by three false starts pushed Wisconsin back to the 30-yard line making any thoughts of tying the game look bleak.

For Minnesota, the passing game came to life as Athan Kaliakmanis led the way going 19-of-29 through the air for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

Kaliakmanis hit Lemeke Brockington on a short slant route, then the sophomore wide receiver turned on the jets to score from 45-yards out to put the Gophers up for good at 23-16 with 3:40 remaining.

Brevyn Spann-Ford hauled in a team-high seven catches for 95 yards. Dylan Wright flashed, securing five catches for 86 yards, including a beautiful high-point sideline grab for 42 yards in the first quarter.

Daniel Jackson also tallied five catches for 86 yards that included a six-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter and a tremendous 34-yard sideline catch in the fourth quarter where it looked like he was going out of bounds but was able to get his right foot down.

Mohamed Ibrahim was held to just 70 yards rushing on 27 carries. His 17-game streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games comes to an end.

With the win, Minnesota improves to 8-4 on the season and 5-4 in the Big Ten Conference. Wisconsin falls to 6-6 and 4-5 in conference play.