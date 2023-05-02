Minnesota had a good showing in this year's NFL Draft with three Gophers being selected throughout the seven rounds and a handful signing UDFA deals. Now, we are already turning our attention to the 2024 NFL Draft where one Gophers' defender is already being discussed as a potential first-round pick.

All-Big Ten safety Tyler Nubin is projected currently as the No. 32 overall player in next year's NFL Draft according to Dane Bugler of The Athletic. The former four-star prospect out of St. Charles North in South Elgin (IL) is coming off his best season as a Gopher with 55 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, four interceptions, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Bugler notes that if Nubin had left the Gophers this offseason that he would have been a day-two draft pick.