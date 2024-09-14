Minnesota defensive back commit visiting SEC school

Minnesota is already trying to hold off the likes of Georgia and Clemson when it comes to the recruitment of three-star running back commitment Shane Marshall. Could the Gophers now be needing to hold off another SEC program potentially looking to poach one of their commitments? It's too early to say when it comes to that question but nonetheless, it is a noteworthy development for the Gophers 2025 recruiting class.



On Saturday, Minnesota safety commitment Zach Harden Jr. visited the Auburn Tigers for a home game against New Mexico State. The three-star prospect and Georgia native posted a picture of him at Jordan-Hare Stadium on X. As of Saturday evening, Harden does not hold an offer from the Tigers.

The Newton (GA) prospect committed to Minnesota in March, the program's first commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle after visiting the Golden Gophers on an unofficial visit.

At the time of his commitment, Harden held offers from Bowling Green, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State, and Vanderbilt.

Through the first four games of his senior season for Newton, Harden has been dominant recording four pick-sixes

