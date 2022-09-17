Minnesota did what it was expected to do against Colorado on Saturday, dominate.

Mohamed Ibrahim scored his first touchdown on a five-yard run with 9:32 remaining in the first quarter to give Minnesota a 7-0 lead.

Colorado's first offensive play didn't go as planned when Minnesota's Terrell Smith corner blitz resulted in a sack, fumble of Colorado quarterback JT Shrout that was recovered by Gophers defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding at the Buffaloes 11-yard line.

Two plays later, Ibrahim plunged in to the end zone from two-yards out to put Minnesota up 14-0 and the Gophers never looked back, defeating the Buffaloes by a final score of 49-7.

Ibrahim finished with 202 rushing yards on the day, scoring three first-half touchdowns. He now has 40 career touchdowns, which ties him with Darrell Thompson for the most all-time at Minnesota.

Tanner Morgan finished 11-of-16 for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Chris Autman-Bell (39), Dylan Wright (16), and Clay Geary (8) all caught scores from Morgan on the day.

Colorado's offense was anemic coming into Saturday's contest and they didn't show much signs of life against a Joe Rossi led Minnesota defense.

The Gophers held Colorado to just 39 total yards of offense in the first half. The Buffaloes finished with 226 total yards for the entire game with 136 of those coming on the ground.

Minnesota was led in tackles by Mariano Sori-Marin with six while Terrell Smith, Danny Striggow, and Lorenza Surgers each tallied one sack.

The Gophers improve to 3-0 on the season with Saturday's win and will hit the road for their first Big Ten contest of the season next week at Michigan State.

In injury-related news to monitor, Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell went down with an apparent non-contact injury to his right leg in the first half as he attempted to catch a pass over the middle of the field.