Minnesota dominates Indiana in Saturday's 35-14 win

Minnesota took control of Saturday's contest at Indiana with a 21-point offensive outburst in the second quarter on their way to a 35-14 win over the Hoosiers.

The win snaps a two-game losing streak for the Gophers, who had suffered setbacks to Illinois at home and Iowa on the road the last two weeks.

Tanner Morgan shredded the Hoosiers' defense through the air, going 14-of-20 for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman running back Ky Thomas paced Minnesota's ground game with 105 yards on 26 carries and two scores.

Chris Autman-Bell led the Gophers' receiving core, recording four catches for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford had three catches for 67 yards and accounted for Minnesota's biggest pass play of the day, a 48-yard strike from Morgan late in the second quarter.

Minnesota put together a 15-play, 68-yard drive on their first possession of the game, but Ky Thomas was stuffed on 4th-and-1 by Indiana's Bryant Fitzgerald and Micah McFadden.

The Hoosiers would use that momentum to cap off a 14-play, 92-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run by quarterback Donavan McCulley.

However, the second quarter is where Minnesota began to assert their dominance.

Ky Thomas scored on touchdowns runs of one and two-yards. Tyler Nubin intercepted an ill-advised pass from Indiana's Donaven McCulley that set up a 14-yard touchdown strike from Morgan to Autman-Bell with :09 remaining in the half to add salt to the wound.

Defensively, Minnesota held Indiana to 218 total yards and prevented the Hoosiers from having any threat of a passing attack as both McCulley and Grant Gremel were a combined 8-of-19 for 77 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Linebacker Jack Gibbens led the Gophers with eight tackles while Jordan Howden added three tackles, a tackle for loss, and an interception.

With the win, Minnesota improves to 7-4 on the season and 5-3 in the Big Ten. The Gophers cap off their regular season on November 27th at home against Wisconsin.