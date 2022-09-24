Minnesota played near flawless football on Saturday, disposing of the Michigan State Spartans in impressive fashion by a final score of 34-7.

The Gophers tallied 510 yards of total offense, highlighted by dead-eye performance by quarterback Tanner Morgan, who finished 23-of-26 for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

Morgan hooked up with ten different receivers throughout the day, led by Michael Brown-Stephens who hauled in six passes for 73 yards.

Junior wideout Daniel Jackson returned to action in a big way, recording three catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns (23, 4).

With a two-yard touchdown run to cap off Minnesota's opening drive of the game, Mohamed Ibrahim become the Gophers' all-time leader in touchdowns with 41, passing Darrell Thompson.

Ibrahim finished with 103 rushing yards on 22 attempts and one score.

Defensively, Minnesota continued to shine, holding Michigan State to just 240 total yards and forcing three turnovers from the Spartans.

Justin Walley secured an interception and a fumble recovery while Danny Striggow snagged his own interception off a screen pass from Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne in the third quarter.

Minnesota was led in tackling by linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (9) and safety Tyler Nubin (7).

With Saturday's win, Minnesota improves to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten. The Gophers should have a good shot to crack the Top 25 polls next week as they prepare for a homecoming showdown with Purdue at Huntington Bank Stadium.