Minnesota DT Deven Eastern returning for fifth season

Another key member of Minnesota's defense is returning for the 2025 season. On Wednesday evening, it was announced by Dinkytown Athletes that Gophers defensive tackle Deven Eastern will be returning for a fifth season in 2025.

Eastern the past two seasons has been a key piece of the Gophers defensive line and is coming off a 2024 season in which he recorded 27 tackles, one short of his career high. However, he did notch new highs in both tackles for loss with five and sacks with two. He also recorded two pass deflections and one forced fumble. He also had the fourth most pass pressures of any defender this season with 17.

Eastern is the second Gopher defensive lineman whose return was announced on Wednesday joining Anthony Smith. Notably, fellow defensive tackle Jalen Logan-Redding announced his own return for the 2025 season late last month.

According to Pro Football Focus, Eastern played 440 snaps for the Gophers this season, the third most of any player designated as an interior defensive lineman. The only interior defensive linemen ahead of him were Jalen Logan-Redding (538) and Anthony Smith (468). Eastern recorded an overall grade of 73.4 according to PFF.