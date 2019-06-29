MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota posted its second straight top-20 finish in the final Division I Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup standings by placing 20th out of 295 schools, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics announced Friday.

Coupled with a 19th-place showing a year ago, it's the second time in the last 15 years that the Golden Gophers have had back-to-back top-20 finishes when they accomplished the feat in 2008-09 (14th place) and 2009-10 (18th). Only 14 other schools, including three in the Big Ten (Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State), joined Minnesota in posting consecutive top-20 finishes.

The Gophers finished with 813.75 points after totaling 231.00 in the fall, 430.75 in the winter and 152.00 in the spring. The team's fall point total, which was highlighted by a trip to the Sweet 16 in volleyball, second round appearance by women's soccer in the NCAA Tournament, a bowl trip for football, and strong postseason trips by men's and women's cross country, was the second highest for the program in the last 10 years.

Stanford won the Cup with 1,567.75 points, while in the Big Ten, Minnesota finished fifth behind Michigan (2nd), Ohio State (12th), Penn State (13th) and Wisconsin (16th). The Golden Gophers have finished fifth or better in the conference in 15 of the last 16 years.

Over the last 15 years, Minnesota has finished no worse than 30th in the Directors' Cup standings, producing six top-20 finishes and 12 top-25 finishes in that span.

The Learfield IMG Directors' Cup was developed as a joint effort between NACDA and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's finish in NCAA Championships.