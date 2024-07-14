Minnesota on Saturday extended an offer to 2026 defensive lineman Alexander Haskell, one of the top defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class out of Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Haskell announced the offer from the Gophers on X, Saturday afternoon.



The Golden Gophers join Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Miami, Wisconsin, Indiana, Boston College, Akron, Duke, Penn State, and West Virginia in offering Haskell.



Haskell attends St. Joseph's Prepatory in Philadelphia, the top high school football program in Pennsylvania which has won seven of the last 10 state championships at the 6A level in Pennsylvania. Notable former members of the football program include WR Marvin Harrison Jr, QB Kyle McCord, RB D'Andre Swift and WR Olamide Zaccheaus among others.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSB0aGUgdW5p dmVyc2l0eSBvZiBNaW5uZXNvdGEhIOKZpe+4j/CfkpsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0I2aW5wek5LY3YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CNmlucHpO S2N2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFsZXhhbmRlciBIYXNrZWxsIChAQWxleGhh c2tlbGw5OSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGV4aGFz a2VsbDk5L3N0YXR1cy8xODEyMjAwMjY4ODE5NTYyOTYzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMTMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=