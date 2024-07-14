Minnesota extends offer to 2026 Pennyslvania DL Alexander Haskell
Minnesota on Saturday extended an offer to 2026 defensive lineman Alexander Haskell, one of the top defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class out of Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Haskell announced the offer from the Gophers on X, Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Gophers join Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Miami, Wisconsin, Indiana, Boston College, Akron, Duke, Penn State, and West Virginia in offering Haskell.
Haskell attends St. Joseph's Prepatory in Philadelphia, the top high school football program in Pennsylvania which has won seven of the last 10 state championships at the 6A level in Pennsylvania. Notable former members of the football program include WR Marvin Harrison Jr, QB Kyle McCord, RB D'Andre Swift and WR Olamide Zaccheaus among others.
Minnesota currently holds a pair of commitments in their 2026 recruiting class, both from in-state prospects with OL Andrew Trout and DL Howie Johnson both choosing to be stay home and be Golden Gophers.
