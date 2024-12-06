Minnesota extends offer to Purdue WR transfer Jaron Tibbs

Minnesota is expected to be busy in the transfer portal this offseason including in the wide receiver market. On Thursday, the Gophers offered Purdue wide receiver transfer Jaron Tibbs.

Tibbs just finished his sophomore season with the 1-11 Boilermakers, recording 25 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 12.2 yards per reception, making him one of the Boilermakers' top receivers. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

A native of Indianapolis, Tibbs did not receive an offer from the Gophers coming out of Indianapolis Cathedral High School as part of the 2023 recruiting cycle. He did have notable offers from Ball State, Iowa, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan among others.

Tibbs' offer sheet in the portal is a much more impressive one with notable offers from Wake Forest, Lousiville, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, East Carolina, UTEP, Liberty, Western Michigan, and Kansas State.

Louisville could be a school to particularly watch with Tibbs as Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm originally recruited Tibbs to Purdue before leaving for the Louisville job.

This offseason, the Gophers are expected to lose at least two wide receivers, veterans Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer. The pair of departures will leave the Gophers' remaining wide receivers lacking proven production and experience at the collegiate level.

Other names the Gophers may consider in the portal include former Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Moss and Colorado State's Caleb Goode. At the same time, on the higher end, Nebraska's Malachi Coleman and USC's Kyron Hudson could also be potential targets for Minnseota.

Recruiting in this year's portal is expected to move fast. The portal officially opens on Monday and players in the portal are able to take visits starting next week as well.