Minnesota forward/center Dawson Garcia announced via social media that he will be returning for his final year of eligibility.

Ben Johnson and the Minnesota Golden Gophers' men's basketball team has been taking a few hits over the last few weeks thanks to the transfer portal but the Gophers did receive good news on Thursday afternoon.

"I take extreme pride and gratitude in wearing "Minnesota" across my chest," Garcia said in a Minnesota press release. "I couldn't pass up the opportunity to run it back one last time and represent this state. Let's make it a special year Gopher nation!"

In two years with the program, Garcia has played in 57 games, making 57 starts. For his career in the maroon and gold, he's averaged 31.9 minutes per contest while also averaging a 17.6/6.7/1.6 stat line. He is a 46.7% shooter from the field in his collegiate career as well as a 77.6% free throw shooter.

This past season, Garcia averaged a career best 17.6 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game which tied his career high from the 2022-23 season. Thanks to his strong season, Garcia was named to the All-Big Ten Third team as well as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Second Team All-District Team.