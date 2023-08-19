Minnesota Fall Camp 2023 Position Previews: Tight End
Gophers Nation's 2023 positional previews continue today with the tight end position. The room is headlined by Brevyn Spann-Ford, one of the top tight ends in the nation, but the depth at the position has some quality upside itself.
Let's dive right in.
STARTER - Brevyn Spann-Ford (RS RS)
Spann-Ford has been receiving a ton of preseason honors ahead of this upcoming season, and rightfully so. The St. Cloud, Minnesota native is one of the best tight ends not just in the Big Ten but in the entire country. Spann-Ford will be one of the keys to the Gophers' offense this fall. and will be a primary receiving option for quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.
Last season, Spann-Ford recorded 42 receptions, 497 receiving yards, and two touchdowns across 13 starts. He earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions for his efforts last season. This summer, he earned All-Big Ten honors from PFF, Phil Steele, and Athlon Sports while also being given Big Ten Preseason Honors and being named the No. 31 player in the country by PFF this offseason. Spann-Ford is also expected to be one of the Gophers' top NFL Draft picks next fall.
BACKUP: Nick Kallerup (RS SR)
Kallerup won't be a receiving threat for the most part but will still be a quality backup tight end for the Gophers. A great pass and run blocker, Kallerup, will be a key part of the Gophers' run and pass blocking. With Spann-Ford and Kallerup as rather elite blockers at the tight end position, the Gophers should once again have one of the best rushing attacks in college football this fall.
DEPTH: Jameson Greers, Nathan Jones, Pierce Walsh, Sam Peters
Jameson Greers - As a redshirt freshman last season, Geers saw his first time on the field for the Gophers, playing in nine games and recording two receptions for 12 yards. He'll likely be the third tight end for the Gophers this fall but could end up being their No.2 receiving tight end. Expect a slightly bigger role for the Illinois native this fall.
Nathan Jones - As a true freshman last season, Jones had a complete redshirt season, not appearing in any games for the Beavers. The Texas native will likely see the field this fall, but barring injury won't have a huge impact on the field.
Pierce Walsh and Sam Peters - It's unclear if Walsh or Peters will see playing time for the Gophers this season, but their overall impact should be a rather minimal one. Both tight ends are physically there, Walsh at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds while Peters currently stands at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. While they likely won't have notable impacts this fall, starting next fall, both should be competing for bigger roles.
Additional depth: Wyatt Schroeder, Jack DiSano, Frank Bierman
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @JaredHalus, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.