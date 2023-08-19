Gophers Nation's 2023 positional previews continue today with the tight end position. The room is headlined by Brevyn Spann-Ford, one of the top tight ends in the nation, but the depth at the position has some quality upside itself. Let's dive right in.



STARTER - Brevyn Spann-Ford (RS RS)

Spann-Ford has been receiving a ton of preseason honors ahead of this upcoming season, and rightfully so. The St. Cloud, Minnesota native is one of the best tight ends not just in the Big Ten but in the entire country. Spann-Ford will be one of the keys to the Gophers' offense this fall. and will be a primary receiving option for quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. Last season, Spann-Ford recorded 42 receptions, 497 receiving yards, and two touchdowns across 13 starts. He earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions for his efforts last season. This summer, he earned All-Big Ten honors from PFF, Phil Steele, and Athlon Sports while also being given Big Ten Preseason Honors and being named the No. 31 player in the country by PFF this offseason. Spann-Ford is also expected to be one of the Gophers' top NFL Draft picks next fall.

BACKUP: Nick Kallerup (RS SR)

Kallerup won't be a receiving threat for the most part but will still be a quality backup tight end for the Gophers. A great pass and run blocker, Kallerup, will be a key part of the Gophers' run and pass blocking. With Spann-Ford and Kallerup as rather elite blockers at the tight end position, the Gophers should once again have one of the best rushing attacks in college football this fall.



DEPTH: Jameson Greers, Nathan Jones, Pierce Walsh, Sam Peters