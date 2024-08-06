The start of the 2024 season for the Minnesota Golden Gophers is just 23 days away and that means it's time to start diving into Minnesota's individual position groups and take a look at which players are going to make an impact this upcoming fall. Today, we start with the Gophers' quarterback room which saw a ton of change this offseason. In fact, coming into this fall, all three of the program's scholarship quarterbacks are in their first year with the program.

Let's take a closer look at the names inside the Gophers' quarterback room.

STARTER - MAX BROSMER

The Gophers entered this offseason looking for a starting quarterback entering this fall and they believe they found a great fit in New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer. The Georgia native comes to Minnesota with 36 career games played, 8,713 career passing yards and 70 touchdowns as well 263 career rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a 2023 Walter Payton Award finalist as well as being AP Second-Team FCS All-American. At Big Ten Media Days, P.J. Fleck praised Brosmer and what he's shown since joining the program in January. "We were going to take a portal quarterback to come in and start and play right away. Someone had to come in and engulf the program, fit the culture, and want to be there for all the right reasons. I think a lot of people want that but when you're in that role its really difficult when you get there and who really wants that. He's a meticulous why seeker and he's a very curious, curious individual and anytime you have a curious leader you can accomplish a lot. The slogan, the quote, he's a coach on the field gets thrown around a lot but he truly is. This guy, be can be a doctor, a surgeon, and he probably will be. But he could be a phenomenal coach if he decides that one day after he's done playing." Brosmer is the ultimate X-Factor for the Gophers entering this fall. If the Georgia native can make the transition from FCS to FBS smoothly, the Gophers could be in for a big 2024 season, perhaps even a surprising one to those from outside Minnesota.

BACKUP - DRAKE LINDSEY OR DYLAN WITTKE

It will be interesting to see where the Gophers go when it comes to the backup quarterback position. Freshman Drake Lindsey is someone that the Golden Gophers staff is VERY high on and believes he is the future of the program. During his senior season at Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Lindsey put together an incredible senior season, recording a 69% completion percentage while throwing for 3,941 yards and 54 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions in the process. He was named the 7A Offensive Player of the Year in Arkansas while also being named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas. Wittke, is a transfer from Virginia Tech who is entering his second collegiate season but first with the Gophers. The Buford, Georgia native was 50-4 in his high school career. He mostly received Group of Five offers in his recruitment but did have Power Four offers at the time from Virginia Tech and Colorado. While Lindsey is the favorite to be the starting quarterback come 2025, the Gophers could choose to go with Wittke as the backup in 2024 if preserving Lindsey's fourth year of eligibility is important.

DEPTH - MAX SHIKENJANSKI & JEREMIAH FINALY