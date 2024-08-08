In 2023, the Minnesota rushing attack was a lone bright spot of the Golden Gophers' rather lackluster offense, especially that of then true freshman tailback Darius Taylor. This fall, the Gophers' running backs are once again expected to be the featured part of the Gophers offense. Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at the expected contributors from Minnesota's collection of tailbacks and their expected roles this fall.

STARTER - Darius Taylor

After a phenomenal showing across six games as a true freshman, Darius Taylor returns in 2024 and is looking to put together his first season of 1,000+ yards from scrimmage. Last year, Taylor totaled 891 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in six games thanks to 799 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He had four games of 100+ yards including three games of 190+ yards. A Doak Walker Award preseason watch list inclusion, Taylor will be amongst the top running backs in the Big Ten in 2024.

MAIN ROTATION - Sieh Bangura & Marcus Major

DEPTH PIECES: Jordan Nubin, Jaren Mangham

A pair of transfers will make up the main pieces of Minnesota's running back rotation in 2024 as Ohio transfer Sieh Bangura and Oklahoma transfer Marcus Major enter their first season(s) with the program respectively. Bangura was highly successful with the Bobcats each of the last two seasons and totaled 2,435 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns in 28 career games played. Bangura has shown the ability to be a threat out of the backfield in his career with 50 receptions for 453 yards and three touchdowns. He'll likely be the No. 2 tailback in the rotation and could be a frequent option when in passing situations.

Major, after spending five seasons with Oklahoma, totaling 833 yards on 194 carries and 1,010 yards from scrimmage, is set to spend his final year of eligibility with the Gophers. At 5-foot-11 and 222-pounds, Major is more of a bruising downhill runner and will serve as a strong option for the Gophers in short and medium yardage situations when Darius Taylor needs time off the field.

REDSHIRTS: Fame Ijeboi, Jaydon Wright