Purdue marched into Minnesota's homecoming weekend and spoiled the festivities, handing the Gophers a 20-10 defeat on Saturday in Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Boilermakers took their opening drive 68-yards on 10-plays that was capped off with a Dylan Downing 2-yard touchdown run to put Purdue up 7-0 early.

A Mitchell Fineran 43-yard field goal put Purdue up 10-0 to end the first quarter.

Minnesota's offense was without leading rusher Mohamed Ibrahim, who suffered a left ankle injury in last week's win over Michigan State. Ibrahim went through pregame warmups, but was ruled out by team doctors right before kickoff.

With Ibrahim out, the Gophers running game could only muster 45 yards between the combination of Bryce Williams and Trey Potts.

Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden picked off Aidan O'Connell to set the Gophers up at their own 49-yard line at the 12:59 mark of the second quarter.

Tanner Morgan hit Daniel Jackson for a 21-yard completion that helped lead to a 45-yard field goal by Matthew Trickett to put Minnesota on the scoreboard.

Later in the second quarter, the Gophers squandered another scoring opportunity when Morgan hit wide receiver Michael Brown-Stephens in the end zone, but the ball went through his hands, bounced off his chest, and went up in the air and was picked off by Purdue's Cam Allen.

After a Purdue three-and-out to start the third quarter, Minnesota responded with an 8-play, 52-yard scoring drive that was capped with a Bryce Williams one-yard touchdown run to tie it up at 10 a piece 8:06 remaining in the third quarter.

Purdue's Aidan O'Connell connected with Charlie Jones on a 28-yard completion on 2nd-and-7 in the fourth quarter to help spark a 12-play, 70-yard drive that led to a Mitchell Fineran 25-yard field goal to put the Boilermakers up 13-10 with 4:57 remaining in the game.

Minnesota preceded to go three-and-out on their next offensive possession, punting the ball back to Purdue with 3:58 remaining.

On the next play, Purdue running back Devin Mockobee broke free for a 68-yard run and punched it into the end zone a play later from two-yards out to secure a 20-10 win for Purdue.

Mockobee finished 112 yards rushing on 11 carries and the game-clinching touchdown while Aidan O'Connell finished 27-of-40 with 199 yards and two interceptions.

With Minnesota's rushing attack stifled, Tanner Morgan and the passing attack was equally ineffective. Morgan finished 18-of-33 for 257 yards with three interceptions.

Daniel Jackson was a bright spot in the passing game, hauling in six catches for 110 yards which included a 66-yard gain in the first quarter.

Opportunities were there for Minnesota. Matthew Trickett missed a 27-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter. The Brown-Stephens sure-fire touchdown catch that went through his hands and turned into a Purdue interception in the second quarter.

Minnesota also gave Purdue a short field midway through the first quarter after an unsuccessful 4th-and-1 call where the Gophers were pinned on their own 29-yard line. A very questionable call to make early in the game that led to a Mitchell Fineran 45-yard field goal to put Purdue up 10-0.

Regardless, Minnesota failed to show up and execute on Saturday in a game that was very winnable and will now go into their bye week with a humbled 4-1 record.

Purdue improves to 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten West remains wide open and the Boilermakers showed they are a more than capable team to make a bid for Indianapolis.