It was a wild Friday night overtime thriller in College Park that featured loads of offense and very little defense. Minnesota saw a 17-point lead evaporate in the fourth quarter and an extra point that sailed right in overtime lead to a 45-44 loss to the Maryland Terrapins and an 0-2 start to the season. The Gopher Report has a quarter by quarter recap of tonight's action. REACT TO THE GOPHERS' LOSS INSIDE GOPHER NATION



Mohamed Ibrahim with a huge night against Maryland's defense (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

FIRST QUARTER:

* 10:07 - TOUCHDOWN, MARYLAND; 8-yard pass from Taulia Tagovailoa to Jake Funk (11 plays, 83 yards in 4:53) - Maryland 7, Minnesota 0 * 6:48 - TOUCHDOWN, MARYLAND; Taulia Tagovailoa 39-yard run (3 plays, 62 yards in 1:19) - Maryland 14, Minnesota 0 * 2:42 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim 1- yard rush (8 plays, 81 yards in 4:06) - Maryland 14, Minnesota 7 * 2:24 - TOUCHDOWN, MARYLAND; Jeshaun Jones 76 yard reception from Taulia Tagovailoa (1 play, 76 yards in :18) - Maryland 21, Minnesota 7 QUARTER RECAP: Minnesota's defense was terrible to start the first quarter and that trend could continue. The Terrapins already have 230 yards of total offense in 15 minutes. They had 207 yards of total offense last week against Northwestern. Mariano Sori-Marin and Thomas Rush also took terrible angles on Tagovailoa's 39-yard touchdown run to put the Terps up 14-0. On offense, Minnesota has improved since their first three-and-out possession with the help of Mohamed Ibrahim's legs, he's got 57 yards and a touchdown. Gophers also got true freshman Daniel Jackson involved early, he hauled in a 15-yard pass, the first of his career.

SECOND QUARTER:

* 12:06 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim 2-yard rush (11 plays, 65 yards in 5:13) - Maryland 21, Minnesota 14 ## 9:35 - INT, MINNESOTA; Boye Mafe tipped pass off Taulia Tagovailoa, Deangelo Carter with the INT and return for 22 yards to Maryland 29-yard line. * 7:42 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim 1-yard rush (4 plays, 29 yards in 1:54) - Maryland 21, Minnesota 21 * 2:46 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim 1-yard rush (5 plays, 91 yards in 2:22) - Minnesota 28, Maryland 21 ** :15 - MISSED FIELD GOAL, MARYLAND; Joseph Petrino 51-yard attempt QUARTER RECAP: The Gophers got the turnover they were desperately looking for at the 9:35 mark when Boye Mafe got his big mitts up in the air to tip a Tagovailoa pass, it landed in DeAngelo Carter's hands who returned it 22 yards. Minnesota took advantage of the short field as Ibrahim crossed the goal-line for a one-yard score to tie the score at 21 at 7:42 mark. The Gophers defense also stepped up, forcing Maryland to their first punt at the 5:08 mark. The Minnesota offense promptly took advantage and took their first lead, 28-21 after going 91-yards in just five plays capped off by Ibrahim's fourth touchdown run of the half. Maryland's last three offensives possessions ended in an interception, punt, and a missed 51-yard field goal.

KEY HALFTIME STATS:

- Mohamed Ibrahim with 21 rushes for 130 yards and four touchdowns. Both Maryland and Minnesota have 14 first downs. Terrapins are still out-gaining the Gophers by nearly 100 yards, 355 total yards to 258. Gophers 4-5 on third downs, Maryland 0-3. Gophers 4-4 in the red zone opportunities. Maryland still averaging 10.8 yards per play compared to 8.1 for Minnesota. Taulia Tagovailoa leads the way for the Terrapins, he's 13-18 for 210 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception. He also has five rushes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

THIRD QUARTER:

* 11:54 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Chris Autman-Bell 39-yard catch from Tanner Morgan (6 plays, 87 yards in 3:02) - Minnesota 35, Maryland 21 ## 9:11 - FUMBLE RECOVERY, MINNESOTA; Maryland running back Peny Boone fumbled into the end zone, Tyler Nubin forced the fumble, recovered by Jordan Howden in the end zone for a touchback. * 2:03 - FIELD GOAL, MINNESOTA; Brock Walker 26-yards (13 plays, 78 yards in 7:08) QUARTER RECAP: Axel Ruschmeyer was injured early in the third quarter, Nathan Boe replaced him at left guard. Tyler Nubin forced a fumble on Maryland running back Peny Boone at the goal line, recovered by Jordan Howden in the end zone - Gophers defense creates a big turnover as Maryland was about to score a touchdown. Minnesota's chances to get in the end zone failed and had to settle for a 26-yard field goal Brock Walker. Gophers have scored 10 points off Maryland turnovers so far. Another quarter where Minnesota held Maryland scoreless, thanks to the goal-line fumble by the Terps - you take it anyway you get it.

FOURTH QUARTER:

* 13:14 - TOUCHDOWN, MARYLAND; Dontay Demus 15 yard pass from Taulia Tagovailoa (8 plays, 75 yards in 3:49) - Minnesota 38, Maryland 28 * 7:06 - FIELD GOAL, MARYLAND; Joseph Petrino from 51 yards (9 plays, 33 yards in 3:51) - Minnesota 38, Maryland 31 * 3:38 - TOUCHDOWN, MARYLAND; Jake Funk 19-yard rush (3 plays, 56 yards in 1:08) - Minnesota 38, Maryland 38 QUARTER RECAP: The Gophers defense didn't do themselves much favors in the fourth quarter, bad angles, tackling, and coverage led to the Terps picking up 144 yards of offense and the Gophers 17-point lead evaporated quickly. Minnesota's offense also disappeared, going three and out on consecutive drives. Then sputtered with over a minute left and were forced to punt. Maryland had their chance to put together a game-winning drive, but an offensive pass interference call on Jeshaun Jones squashed their chances. Mike Locksley could have rolled kicker Joseph Pitino out for a 60-yard try, but elected not too.

FIRST OVERTIME: