"I would like to thank Oklahoma State University and the coaches for giving me an opportunity to further my career," Tyler said in a statement on Twitter. After some deep thinking and talking with my family, I will not be attending Oklahoma State. With that being said, I'll be finishing my collegiate career at the University of Minnesota. Forever grateful for the opportunity! RTB!

The Minnesota coaching staff had a surprise in store for Gopher fans on Friday afternoon as they flipped Western Michigan running back transfer Sean Tyler from the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Tyler's flip from Oklahoma State comes a month after the Western Michigan transfer originally committed to the Cowboys. Tyler had even enrolled at Oklahoma State and was on their official roster prior to Friday's surprise flip.

Tyler will come to Minnesota after four productive years with the Broncos in Kalamazoo. This past season, he played in all 12 games, leading Western Michigan on the ground with 1,027 yards and seven touchdowns across 209 carries. It was his second-straight 1,000+ yard season after rushing for 1,150 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021 over the course of 13 games. During the 2020 COVID season, he played in four games, making three starts, totaling 263 yards and two touchdowns. He also played as a true freshman at Western Michigan, playing in all 13 games, accounting for 74 touches and 444 all-purpose yards.

A legitimate speed threat, Tyler was also a state track champion in Illinois during his prep career, winning titles in the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relays.

Tyler is also the third former Western Michigan Bronco to join the program this offseason, joining WR Corey Coombs and LB Ryan Selig.