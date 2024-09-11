PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Minnesota Football: A first look at the Gophers week three foe, Nevada

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look for back-to-back wins this weekend as they welcome the Nevada Wolfpack of the Mountain West Conference to Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Gophers Nation takes a first look at the Wolfpack and Saturday's matchup below.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Advertisement

Game/Broadcast Details

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Television: BTN


A new era underway in Reno

For the third time in four years, the Nevada Wolfpack have a new head coach, this time former Texas assistant Jeff Choate.

The 54-yard old Choate takes over a program that went 4-20 under former head coach Ken Wilson, a big step back from the four straight winning seasons that the program experienced under head coach Jay Norvell.

Coming into the season, the Wolfpack were expected to be one of the worst teams in the Group of Five, voted to finish last in the Mountain West Conference preseason poll. Through the first few weeks of the season, however, the Wolfpack have proven to be quite competitive and enter this week with a 1-2 record.

In week zero, the Wolfpack nearly upset SMU despite being a significant underdog. They then defeated Troy in week one 28-26 before narrowly falling to Georgia Southern this past weekend.


Quarterback Brandon Lewis off to a good start

Veteran quarterback Brandon Lewis is off to a very good start this season for the Wolfpack, completing 54-of-81 passing attempts for 561 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has 44 carries for 208 yards and an additional touchdown.

Over his last two games, Lewis has been especially good completing 40-of-55 attempts for 429 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 131 rushing yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.


Gophers final tune up game before Big Ten play

Saturday will serve as Minnesota's final tune up game and non-conference matchup before Big Ten play starts on September 21 with the Iowa Hawkeyes coming to town. With Big Ten play looking daunting this year thanks to the expanded conference, picking up a second win ahead of conference play will be extremely important for the Gophers bowl hopes this postseason.

The Gophers last loss to a Mountain West program came in 1997 when they fell to the Hawai'i Warriors 17-3 in Honolulu.


NEVADA STATS
STAT #

Points Per Game

23.0

Passing Yards Per Game

200.0

Rushing Yards Per Game

196.3

3rd Down

25-47 (53.19 %)

4th Down

1-5 (20.00 %)

Red Zone

11-11 (9 TDs, 2 FGs)

DEFENSE

Points Per Game

25.0

Passing Yards Per Game

250

Rushing Yards Per Game

111

3rd Down

16-37 (43.24 %)

4th Down

1-2 (50.00 %)

Red Zone

8-8 (4 TD, 4 FG)
STAT LEADERS
STAT LEADER

Passing

Brandon Lewis (54-for-81, 561, 5 TD, 0 INT)

Rushing

Savion Reed (34 car, 254 yds, 1 TD)

Receiving

Jaden Smith (14 rec, 216 yds, 0 TD)

Tackles

Drue Watts (29 tackles, 2.5 TFL)

Tackles for loss

Tonigiaki Mateialona (3.5 TFL)

Interceptions

Chad Brown (1)

Pass Deflections

Michael Coats (4)

NOTABLE TRANSFERS

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvbWlubmVzb3RhLWZvb3RiYWxsLWEtZmlyc3QtbG9vay1hdC10 aGUtZ29waGVycy13ZWVrLXRocmVlLWZvZS1uZXZhZGEiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pbm5lc290 YS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm1pbm5lc290YS1mb290YmFsbC1hLWZp cnN0LWxvb2stYXQtdGhlLWdvcGhlcnMtd2Vlay10aHJlZS1mb2UtbmV2YWRh JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK