Minnesota Football adds new Director of Football Operations to staff

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have quietly added a new Director of Football Operations to their staff as now former UCF Director of Football Operations Zack Lucas to their staff.
The role was previously held by Daniel Ifft, who left the program earlier this month for an opportunity outside of football.
Lucas comes to Minneapolis after just one season in Orlando with UCF, he also spent time at Incarnate Word, Hawaii, the New York Jets, Texas State, and Florida State. Lucas was also a student manager at Oklahoma State from 2008 through 2011 while receiving a bachelor’s degree in physical education.
As the Director of Football Operations, Lucas will oversee most of the day-to-day operations of the program from finances, to scheduling, travel coordination, and more.
