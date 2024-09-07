The team's availability report has been released ahead of kickoff, with one of the top running backs in the conference, Darius Taylor, set to make his debut after missing the Gophers' Week 1 game against North Carolina last Thursday.

Minnesota football (0-1) plays host to the Rhode Island Rams (1-0) today at 11 a.m. Central Time.

In an injury-shortened 2023 for Taylor, he averaged over 133 rushing yards per contest in six games played.

Defensive back Darius Green, who also missed the North Carolina game, is also not listed on this week's injury report and will make his debut in the 2024 season as well. Green started all 11 games he played in last season while recording 51 tackles.

Tight end Pierce Walsh, defensive back Ja'Onte' McMillan, defensive back Jordan Greenhow, running back Kaedan Johnson, defensive lineman Jaylin Hicks and and defensive lineman Theorin Randle are all listed as out against the Rams.