Minnesota Football DT Martin Owusu and DB Coleman Bryson to enter Portal

Just as you thought this Transfer Portal cycle might be quieting down a bit, two more Minnesota Football players are now expected to enter the portal in defensive tackle Martin Owusu and safety Coleman Bryson.

Owusu is a former 5.6, Three-Star recruit from Prior Lake, Minnesota and he chose the Golden Gophers over 29 other offers from the likes of California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin and several others. In his two seasons with the program, Owusu appeared in just one game. YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: 3

Bryson is a former 5.5, Three-Star recruit from Rabun Gap Nacoochee High School down in Georgia, where he chose the Golden Gophers over the likes of 14 other offers from the likes of Boston College, Kansas State, Louisville, South Florida, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington State and several others. Over his three seasons with the program, Bryson appeared in 31 total games (7 starts) while accumulating 54 total tackles, four pass deflections and one interception returned for a touchdown. He also won the defensive MVP of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl, but unfortunately wasn't able to reclaim the full time starting spot, as others jumped him. YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: 2