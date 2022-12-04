The Minnesota Golden Gophers Football program will be finishing its 2022 season on December 29 in the Bronx. On Sunday afternoon, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported that the Gophers will be taking part in this year's Pinstripe Bowl, taking on the ACC's Syracuse Orange.

The Gophers will enter the Pinstripe Bowl with an 8-4 record on the season and winners of four of their last five games. P.J. Fleck's program finished off their 2022 regular season last Saturday with a 23-16 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

The Gophers this season started off strong winning each of their first four games before losing three straight to Purdue, Illinois, and Penn State. Their only other loss of the season came in their penultimate game to Iowa, 13-10.

The matchup between the Gophers and Orange will be the sixth matchup all-time and the first since 2013. In 2013, the Orange defeated the Gophers 21-17 in the 2013 Texas Bowl. The programs also faced each other in 1995, 1996, 2009, and 2012.

Under head coach P.J. Fleck, the Gophers are 3-0 in bowl games with wins over Georgia Tech, Auburn, and West Virginia. Last season, the Gophers defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 18-6 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

It will be the 23rd bowl game in Minnesota history with the Gophers owning a 10-12 record over their first 22 bowl games.