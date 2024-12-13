Minnesota Football hosting Washington Transfer OT Kahlee Tafai

Minnesota Football is currently hosting University of Washington transfer and Los Angeles, California native Kahlee Tafai on an Official Visit per Tim Verghese of InsideNebraska.com.
The former Leuzinger High School prospect decided to enter the Transfer Portal this offseason after in just eight games over two seasons.
The former three-star from California ended up redshirting in year one (2023) and then played in eight games this season, finishing as the starting left tackle for the final four games.
Now the starting offensive tackle is on the hunt for a new school and has three years of eligibility remaining.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation