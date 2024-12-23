Minnesota Football lands UCLA Transfer Wide Receiver Logan Loya

Loya is listed at 5-foot-11, 185-pounds offensive tackle and hails from Garden Grove, California where he played at St. John Bosco High School before enrolling at UCLA.

Minnesota Football has added another Transfer Portal addition earlier today as former UCLA wide receiver Logan Loya has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, Loya was ranked as a 5.8, four-star prospect and was the No. 241 overall prospect in the 2020 class before committing to the Bruins over the likes of 13 other offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon St, San Jose St, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington and Washington St.

Moving on to his time at UCLA, Loya appeared in 47 games over five seasons while hauling in 109 receptions for 1,314 yards and 12 touchdowns. Out of those five years, his best came in 2023 where he had 59 receptions for 655 yards and five scores.

Loya is the second wide receiver addition via the portal for the Gophers, joining former Miami (Oh.) wideout Javon Tracy.

Loya will join the program with one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Golden Gophers.