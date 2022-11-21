Coming off a 13-10 loss to Iowa at home on Saturday, the Minnesota Football team opened as a field goal underdog to rival Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon. The over/under for the game is set at 34.5 points.

Additionally, kickoff for Saturday's rivalry game is set for 2:30 p.m. local time.

The Gophers enter this upcoming weekend 7-4 overall and 4-4 in conference play after their 13-10 loss to Iowa on Saturday in the battle for the Floyd of Rossdale. Wisconsin enters 6-5 also going 4-4 in conference play after a fourth-quarter comeback against Nebraska on Saturday, defeating the Cornhuskers 15-14.

For both teams, the 2022 season will end up being a bit of a disappointment as both had Big Ten West and Big Ten title aspirations entering the season. However, taking home Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday would make the season sting just a bit less for both sides.

The Gophers, the season started strong but once they entered Big Ten play, struggled to score against the better defenses on their schedule. Wisconsin, on the other hand, started slow this year, saw head coach Paul Chryst be fired in the process, and now under interim head coach Jim Leonard has put together a quality ending to their season.



