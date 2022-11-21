Minnesota Football opens as underdog to Wisconsin; kickoff set for 2:30 p.m
Coming off a 13-10 loss to Iowa at home on Saturday, the Minnesota Football team opened as a field goal underdog to rival Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon. The over/under for the game is set at 34.5 points.
Additionally, kickoff for Saturday's rivalry game is set for 2:30 p.m. local time.
The Gophers enter this upcoming weekend 7-4 overall and 4-4 in conference play after their 13-10 loss to Iowa on Saturday in the battle for the Floyd of Rossdale. Wisconsin enters 6-5 also going 4-4 in conference play after a fourth-quarter comeback against Nebraska on Saturday, defeating the Cornhuskers 15-14.
For both teams, the 2022 season will end up being a bit of a disappointment as both had Big Ten West and Big Ten title aspirations entering the season. However, taking home Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday would make the season sting just a bit less for both sides.
The Gophers, the season started strong but once they entered Big Ten play, struggled to score against the better defenses on their schedule. Wisconsin, on the other hand, started slow this year, saw head coach Paul Chryst be fired in the process, and now under interim head coach Jim Leonard has put together a quality ending to their season.
With that, Vegas early on likes Wisconsin in this game, though the line opened quite a ways away from where it was in the preseason at -10 in favor of Wisconsin. Now, entering Saturday afternoon, the Badgers are just a three-point favorite over the Gophers.
Last season, the Gophers reclaimed the axe, defeating the Badgers 23-20 after losing in both 2019 and 2020. All time, it's been a close series with the Badgers holding a slight lead with a 62-61-8 record. That being said, the series has been dominated by Wisconsin since the turn of the century as the Badgers have won 18 of 22 matchups.
