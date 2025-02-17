Premium content
Published Feb 17, 2025
Minnesota Football Recruiting Decision Day Primer: DB Justin Hopkins
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

It is decision day for three-star defensive back Justin Hopkins.

The 6-foot-0, 179-pound Hopkins is set to make his decision on Monday afternoon, choosing between Minnesota, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and USC.

“This January was more of a time of reflection for me,” Hopkins told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “When reflecting back on how this journey has been for me, making this move is the best decision I have made in a while.”

FutureCasts: - 100% Minnesota

As of Monday morning, all FutureCasts submitted for Hopkins have bene in favor of Minneosta including one from Gophers Nation as well as one from Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegleman.

