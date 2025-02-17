Minnesota Football Recruiting Decision Day Primer: DB Justin Hopkins

It is decision day for three-star defensive back Justin Hopkins.

The 6-foot-0, 179-pound Hopkins is set to make his decision on Monday afternoon, choosing between Minnesota, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and USC.

“This January was more of a time of reflection for me,” Hopkins told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “When reflecting back on how this journey has been for me, making this move is the best decision I have made in a while.”