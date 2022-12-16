Per Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press, Minnesota Football this weekend will host Charlotte wide receiver transfer, Elijah Spencer, on an official visit. The visit comes as the Gophers look to continue to add to their wide receiver room entering the 2023 season.

Last weekend, the Gophers hosted and picked up a commitment from Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Crooms but would still like to add at least one more immediate impact wide receiver from the portal.