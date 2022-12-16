Minnesota Football set to host Charlotte WR Elijah Spencer
Per Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press, Minnesota Football this weekend will host Charlotte wide receiver transfer, Elijah Spencer, on an official visit. The visit comes as the Gophers look to continue to add to their wide receiver room entering the 2023 season.
Last weekend, the Gophers hosted and picked up a commitment from Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Crooms but would still like to add at least one more immediate impact wide receiver from the portal.
Spencer this season played 702 snaps over 12 games for Charlotte, totaling 57 receptions for 943 yards and nine touchdowns. As a freshman for the 49ers, he had 28 receptions for 381 yards and six touchdowns, winning the Conference USA Freshman of the Year award in the process.
PFF this year graded Spencer out to a 78.7 grade overall and an 80.4 grade in the passing department. Over his two seasons, Spencer has been targeted 136 times and has shown strong hands, dropping just five of those attempts. He also uses his 6-foot-1, 193-pound frame very well when it comes to attacking 50-50 balls, coming down with over half the contested balls thrown his way.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.