DraftKings recently released their over/under odds-for-win totals for next fall's college football season. What is DraftKing's faith level in the Golden Gophers this fall? How many games do they have them projected to win and where does it rank in the Big Ten? We take a look below.

DraftKings currently has Minnesota's over/under set at 6.5 wins with the over being the favorite at -125 and the under set at +105.

The Golden Gophers are coming off their third season of nine wins or more in each of their last three full seasons not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Under head coach P.J. Fleck, the Gophers have achieved four seasons of winning records in his five full seasons at the helm of the program. They are also 4-0 in bowl games under Fleck.

This upcoming season will be the Gophers' first with Athan Kaliakmanis under center. The Illinois native will replace Tanner Morgan who finished his six-year carer with the Gophers last fall. In 11 games played last fall, Kaliamanis completed 60 of 111 passing attempts for 946 yards and three touchdowns while throwing four interceptions.

The Gophers will also look to replace key players such as center John Michael Schmitz, defensive backs Jordan Howden, and Terell Smith, running back Mohamed Ibrahim, linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, offensive guard Chuck Filiaga, linebacker Thomas Rush, and kicker Matthew Trickett.

In terms of the Big Ten, the Gophers find themselves in the middle of the pack. Michigan and Ohio State lead the way with win totals of 10.5. Penn State is right behind them at 9.5 and then following are; Wisconsin (9), Iowa (7.5), Maryland (7), Illinois (6.5), Minnesota (6.5), Nebraska (6), Michigan State (5.5), Purdue (3.5), and Northwestern (3.5). Rutgers does not have an over-under set.