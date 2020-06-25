 TheGopherReport - Minnesota gets in early on 2023 big man, David Oyona
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 22:27:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Minnesota gets in early on 2023 big man, David Oyona

David Oyona
David Oyona (https://zagsblog.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Getting in early on a recruit is sometimes the difference in getting that player into your program. Minnesota did just that on Wednesday when they offered 2023 big man, David Oyona. The 6-foot-10, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}